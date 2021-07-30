Indian Idol 12: Kumar Sanu Brings Special Friendship Band For Pawandeep, Kavita Krishnamurthy Praises Sayli

Sony Entertainment Television's Indian Idol 12 is one of the most popular shows on television. The singing reality series has managed to entertain the viewers with its talented contestants and their performances. In this weekend’s episode, Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy will make an appearance as special guests.

The makers have curated a special theme called 'Dosti Special with Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy'. Celebrating friendship day, the top 6 contestants will be singing their mega-hits singing hit songs which will garner a lot of comments from the judges and guests.

Pawandeep Rajan will be seen giving a heartfelt performance on the songs 'Tum Mile Dil Khile' and 'Tu Hi Re.' Following his performance, Kumar Sanu will be seen engaging in fun banter with him.

Highlighting the 'Dosti Special Episode', Kumar Sanu asks a few questions to Pawandeep. He says, "As it is friendship day, we are celebrating a Friendship Day special episode, you must also have friends, right? How many friends do you have? Many? Anyone special? Someone who's very special to you? Who is that best friend? Someone who is very close to your heart? Who inspires you to sing?

Indian Idol 12: The Top Six Finalists Along With Host Aditya Narayan Join The 'Baspan Ka Pyaar' Trend

Pawandeep replies by saying, "All of them are my friend but the special best friend is Arunita." Sanu then tells Rajan that he has got a friendship band for him and asks him to tie it to someone who's close to his heart. Pawandeep ties the friendship band to his bestie, Arunita Kanjilal.

Meanwhile, Sayli Kamble will be singing Kavita Krishnamurthy's iconic dance number 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya'. She will be seen getting a standing ovation not only from the judges but the special guests as well.

Indian Idol 12: Taimur Sends Hand Made Greeting Card To Grandfather Randhir Kapoor

After Sayli wins over everyone with her performance, Kavita Krishnamurthy will be seen giving her the compliment of her lifetime. The experienced singer applauds her singing and says, "It feels like this is your song (Mera Piya Ghar Aaya) and not mine."

On receiving this comment, Sayli Kamble shared, "I can't believe that such a great artist like Kavita Ma'am gave me a comment like this. This means the world to me. I'm so grateful to Indian Idol 12 for giving me this opportunity and letting me perform in front of such legends."