Indian Idol 12: Kumar Sanu Doesn’t Agree With Amit Kumar’s Views; Says ‘I Feel Every Episode Is Different’

Indian Idol 12 controversy is heating up day-by-day, as many singers have been voicing their opinions over the show. For the unversed, Amit Kumar, who had graced the show for the special episode on his late legendary singer-father Kishore Kumar, criticized the show and claimed that the makers had asked him to praise the contestants irrespective of his views. Well, the whole controversy took an ugly turn when the show's host Aditya Narayan took a dig at the singer and asked Kumar Sanu, Anuradha Paudwal and Roop Kumar Rathod if their praises were genuine or not.

After this whole ruckus, singers like Sunidhi Chauhan, Abhijeet Sawant, Meiyang Chang and others shared their opinions over the reality show. And now, Kumar Sanu has finally opened up about his views over Amit Kumar's statement and the show. In an interview with Peeping Moon, Sanu Da said that Amit Kumar didn't like the tribute because contestants were singing his father's songs. He further stated that it is his personal viewpoint and he doesn't want to comment on it.

"Those young contestants also must have faltered somewhere and maybe he (Amit) did not like that. Since Kishore Da's way of singing is on a totally different level it is extremely difficult to sing like him... I don't know what happened in Amit ji's episode so I can't comment on it. However, if something like this happened then it is indeed shameful but I feel every episode is different," Kumar Sanu added.

While talking about the process on the singing-reality show, Kumar said that makers inform the guest which contestants are singing what song, and then ask them to comment. They give the guests a choice of whether to praise it or not. The Aashiqui singer further said, "I don't know maybe something else happened on the show due to which Amit ji was unhappy. Since I respect him, I can't oppose him but at the same time I can't agree with him outright either as I am sure the contestants tried their best to do justice and give tribute to Kishore da's songs."

Looks like Indian Idol 12 will remain controversial until its grand finale. After all, many netizens are already upset with Anu Malik's re-entry on the judging panel. On the other hand, they are also miffed with the portrayal of contestants' fake romance and financial status.