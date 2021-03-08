Indian Idol 12 Makes Way For Super Dancer Chapter 4; The Singing Reality Show Gets New Time-Slot

Sony TV's popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12 has been in the news since its inception. Although the show managed to grab audience's attention, it failed to garner the required ratings. It was said that the makers and the channel are planning to pull the plug on the show. There were reports that the show might go off-air by this month end and the makers might speed up the elimination process. It was also said that the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 will be replacing it. On the other hand, it was also said that singing reality show might be shifted to a different time-slot.

Himesh Reshammiya, the judge of Indian Idol 12 has finally put an end to the speculations. The singer clarified that his show is not ending but is paving way for the dance reality show Super Dancer 4. He also revealed that Indian Idol 12 will be shifted to 9.30 pm slot.

Himesh was quoted by India Today as saying, "While Indian Idol makes way for the ultimate kids dance reality show Super Dancer, our musical journey will continue with our viewers at a new time. The talent on Indian Idol that you have witnessed and rooted for remains the same, your host and the judges remain the same and we all will be ready to welcome our viewers every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television starting March 27. Happy Holi to all in advance and let the festivities begin."

Meanwhile, recently, Hema Malini graced the singing reality show and was moved to tears as her daughter Esha Deol shared heart-warming message. Esha revealed that Hema might be dream girl for all, but for them she is their amma. She also said that dance is Hema's first love, and added that her mother along with Ahana have made an immense contribution to popularising Indian classical dance and culture. She further said that she is proud of her and is blessed to have a mother like her. Hema, who was in tears, thanked her daughters for giving all these beautiful pleasures of life to her.

