Indian Idol 12: Mohd Danish Reacts To Trolls; Says 'I Don’t Let Such Things Worry Me'

Indian Idol 12 has been in the news more for controversies. The contestants, especially Shanmukhapriya and Mohd Danish are trolled for their singing style. However, the talented singer is not affected by the trolls. He revealed that he doesn't let such things worry him and is working on his craft to prove his versatility and win over his trollers.

Danish was quoted by HT as saying, "I won't say that trolls don't affect me. It does but then I don't let such things worry me; I am trying hard so that I can please people who expect much more from me. Some say that my singing is more about noise however, judges at the show as well as other learned guests have showered praises for those performances. Anyway, at the end of the day I just want to make everyone happy with my singing!"

The singer said that he never thought he will get so much popularity and his art of singing will reach worldwide. He added that he just wanted to make a name in the music industry and Indian Idol is a platform that he always knew would lead to it. Now, he feels that he is moving in he right direction to become a successful playback singer and performer in near future.

Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Meets Uttarakhand CM; Arunita Kanjilal And Nihal Tauro Get Grand Welcome In Hometown

Danish learnt singing from his grand father Ustad Afzal Khan, maternal grandfather Ustad Irshad Ahmed Warsi and Iqbal Soni. He said, "I am trained in classical music, but I want to become a complete performer. Sufi is my favourite genre, but I love to blend classical and rock music in my songs. I don't want to get stuck in one zone and that's the reason I am trying all genres including sad, romantic and soft numbers too."

Salim Merchant Reacts To Indian Idol 12 Controversy; Says He Was Asked To Praise Contestants On Shows

The singer concluded by revealing that he has already recorded for a couple of projects and his first one will release this month.