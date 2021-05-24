Indian Idol 12: Nadeem Of Nadeem-Shravan Duo And Shravan Rathod’s Son Sanjeev Review Tribute Episode

Indian Idol 12 is again in the news for yet another special episode. Recently, the makers paid tribute to the late musician Shravan Rathod of popular musician duo of the 90s - Nadeem-Shravan, who is known for composing chartbuster songs of the films like Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Pardes and so on. The special episode was graced by Shravan's singer-cousin Roop Kumar Rathod, Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal.

Interestingly, all three singers praised contestants' performances and loved the tribute paid to Shravan Rathod, who passed away last month due to COVID-19. Notably, singer Kavita Krishnamurthy and actor Govinda too remembered the late music composer through video messages. However, the makers didn't connect Nadeem, who was an integral part of Shravan's life.

And now, the musician finally reacted to the episode by keeping an issue aside. Nadeem Akhtar Saifi told Times of India, "Honestly, I would love to give each contestant who sang on Saturday a break and make another 'Aashiqui' with them. Shravan and I were together for 20 years. We might not have been in regular touch since the last 15 years but none of my sweet memories with him have faded away."

On the other hand, Shravan's son Sanjeev, who recently recovered from COVID-19 told the same portal, "I felt very happy that Nadeem-Shravan's music is still hot in 2021. Every singer flowed with our songs seamlessly and their passion was to be seen to be believed." While speaking about ignoring Nadeem on the show, Sanjeev said, "I must say that they should have approached Nadeem uncle for a byte, just like they approached Kavita Krishnamurthy, Govinda etc."

For the unversed, Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar had openly said that he didn't like the episode, where contestants paid tribute to his legendary singer-father. To clarify the same with Kumar Sanu, Anuradha Paudwal and Roop Kumar Rathod, Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan asked them whether their praises for contestants were genuine or not. Now, after all the controversies, looks like the makers of the singing reality show are trying hard to clear the misconceptions about the show.