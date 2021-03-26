Indian Idol 12: Neetu Reveals Rishi Proposed Her Via Telegram; Ranbir Shares Childhood Moment With Riddhima

Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor will be a special guest in the upcoming episode of popular singing reality show Indian Idol 11. The veteran actress will be seen sharing titbits about her personal life. To add to the fun, her children Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor too will appear via videos. Ranbir will be seen sharing his childhood memory with Riddhima.

After Danish and Nachiket performed on the songs 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' and 'Chookar Mere Man Ko', Neetu revealed that she was Rishi Kapoor's wing women and always helped him in impressing girls until they started dating. She also said that Rishi always found her very cute and sweet and they used to call each other Bob, which was a special nickname they gave to each other.

Neetu also revealed how Rishi Kapoor proposed to her via a telegram. She said that Rishi was in Paris while she was in Kashmir shooting and she got a telegram from Rishi saying he misses and loves her.

Neetu Kapoor said, "Today in Danish performance, I could see a glimpse of Rishi because even he used to perform like you with soul and heart. Even your looks are very similar to Rishi."

Also, Neetu's son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor were seen expressing their love for their parents through a video on the sets of Indian Idol.

Ranbir Kapoor said, "I still remember when I and my sister were quite small and my mom had taken admission in a classical signing class, the singing guru mentioned 'I can teach your daughter but I won't be able to teach your son as he doesn't have any knowledge of music'." The teacher had even suggested that Ranbir should enrol in karate classes because music is just not his thing. Ranbir said in the message, "He told my mother that I don't understand sur aur taal aur mujhse nahi ho paega."

Adding on to this, Riddhima shared, "Mom you are the iron lady of this house and I love you and you are our timeless Indian Idol."

