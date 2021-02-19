    For Quick Alerts
      Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar Lends A Helping Hand To Legendary Lyricist Santosh Anand; Gives Him Rs 5 Lakh

      Indian Idol 12 has been in the news for various reasons. Right from terrific performances of the contestants to special occasions' celebrations on the sets, the singing reality show is nothing but a musical saga with a touch of entertainment. Like contestants, the 12th season's judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya too never miss any chance to make headlines.

      This weekend, the show would be attended by Pyarelal from the iconic composer duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal and legendary lyricist Santosh Anand.

      Story first published: Friday, February 19, 2021, 13:42 [IST]
