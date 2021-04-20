Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar To Go Missing From The Show?

Indian Idol 12 has been hitting the headlines since a long time. Recently, the show was in the news for replacement of host Aditya Narayan, as he tested positive for COVID-19. The singer was temporarily replaced by Rithvik Dhanjani. Now, we get to hear that Neha Kakkar who is one of the judges of the show, did not shoot for upcoming Jaya Prada special episode.

Apparently, Neha had some prior commitments due to which she was missing from the singing reality show. Jaya Prada special episode was shot on Tuesday (April 13, 2021).

Meanwhile, the contestants will be seen performing to Jaya Prada's songs on the stage. Shanmukhpriya performed on the song 'Babuji Dheere Chalna'. She not only received a standing ovation from the judges- Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya, but Jaya Prada was also impressed with her performance and talent. The actress also praised her in Telugu and got rasam rice for the contestant, who has been missing her hometown food.

Jaya said, "I am extremely overwhelmed by Shanmukhapriya's performance what an astonishing voice you have. I am amazed that we have such wonderful talents on the set of Indian Idol. I have also heard that you are missing home food so, I have specially cooked rasam rice for you."

As everyone is aware that Maharashtra government has issued 15-day lockdown and shooting of film and shows have been halted. While a few shows have shifted their locations to Goa, Hyderabad, Surat and other places, many are still depending on bank of episodes and thinking of airing reruns. The makers are hoping that the government eases restrictions and allows them to shoot in the state.

