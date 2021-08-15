Indian Idol 12: Netizens Choose Pawandeep, Arunita & Shamukhapriya As Their Favourites Ahead Of Grand Finale
Indian Idol 12's grand finale is all set to begin in just a couple of hours, and fans can't keep calm to witness the mega musical event on the small screen. Top 6 finalists - Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukhapriya and Mohd Danish are leaving no stone unturned to win the trophy. For the unversed, the finale of Indian Idol 12 will be telecast for 12-hours from noon to midnight.
Ahead of the finale, netizens started rooting for their favourite contestants on Twitter. After looking at the recent trend on Twitter, we feel that netizens have chosen Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and Shanmukhapriya as their favourite contestants. Looks like they could reach the top 3 positions of the show. Let's have a look at some tweets-
@Rk32694798
"So guys today is the day.. Our very last chance to make the supremely talented human Pawandeep Rajan winner.. Vote for him evry hour.. Lets make him winner together VOTE FOR PAWANDEEP #indianidol12 #indianidol #pawandeeprajan #idolpawandeep."
@snehil008
"Indian Idol 12 grand finale premieres this noon. All the musicians are great. Danish, Sayali, Arunita, Nihal, Pawan, Shanmukha. My 50 votes are going to go down to Nihal irrespective of the fact that Shanmukha might actually end up lifting that piece of silverware. #IndianIdol12."
@Mandys86
"I am sure it will be either Pawandeep or Arunita, they have to be the top two. Rooting for Pawandeep. #IndianIdol12."
@lavenderhazex
"Finally it's #IndianIdol12 finale day! But 12 hours long 🤪 Rooting for my fav Pawandeep ❤️❤️ Sincerely hope he wins and takes away the trophy 🏆."