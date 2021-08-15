Indian Idol 12: Netizens Choose Pawandeep, Arunita & Shamukhapriya As Their Favourites Ahead Of Grand Finale

@Rk32694798

"So guys today is the day.. Our very last chance to make the supremely talented human Pawandeep Rajan winner.. Vote for him evry hour.. Lets make him winner together VOTE FOR PAWANDEEP #indianidol12 #indianidol #pawandeeprajan #idolpawandeep."

@snehil008

"Indian Idol 12 grand finale premieres this noon. All the musicians are great. Danish, Sayali, Arunita, Nihal, Pawan, Shanmukha. My 50 votes are going to go down to Nihal irrespective of the fact that Shanmukha might actually end up lifting that piece of silverware. #IndianIdol12."

@Mandys86

"I am sure it will be either Pawandeep or Arunita, they have to be the top two. Rooting for Pawandeep. #IndianIdol12."

@lavenderhazex

"Finally it's #IndianIdol12 finale day! But 12 hours long 🤪 Rooting for my fav Pawandeep ❤️❤️ Sincerely hope he wins and takes away the trophy 🏆."