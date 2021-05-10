Indian Idol 12: Netizens Troll Neha Kakkar & Himesh For Spoiling Kishore Da's Songs

Ajoy Kumar

"Its a humble request to @iAmNehaKakkar and #HimeshReshammiya and #AnuMalik to not to insult #KishoreKumar and #RDBurman by your pathethic singing skill. Kal ka episode bekaar tha lagra hai antakshri khelre hai. @SonyTV#indianidol#IndianIdol2021."

Rubinadilaiklove

"Listening to #NehaKakkar and #HimeshReshammiya sing Kishore Kumar's song is more painful than watching #Dhoni 's run-out in WC19. #indianidol CREDITS-@iamaditya021. PHUCKING PHACT :) ."

Ruchi

"Someone stop #HimeshReshammiya and #NehaKakkar from singing Kishore Da's songs. They are really spoiling it yaar. They are good in singing but not his songs. #IndianIdol12."

Abhishek

"The standard of Indian Idol is falling with every season. The contestants sang so badly but the judges hyped them up as if no one could sing the song better than them. Roti kitna hai ye Kakkar. 30 mins I won't get back 😑 #IndianIdol."

Vishal Sharma

"Over the top unwanted rona dhona, woh #NehaKakkar ka goosebumps ka naatak, and most important fake garibi dikhana #trp ke liye. #indianidol became worst. Many special guests also cry, why?"

Sachin

"#IndianIdol2021 #NehaKakkar #AnuMalik #AdityaChopra Please don't sing or say wah wah during the contestants are performing. It doesn't looks nice for us watching or #sony can mute the microphones."