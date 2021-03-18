Indian Idol 12: Netizens Troll The Show For Allegedly Faking Contestant Sayli Kamble’s Financial Background

Indian Idol 12 is one of the most popular singing reality shows on Indian television. But the show is now coming into bad light for allegedly faking content just for the sake of TRP. A few days ago, netizens slammed the show's makers for showing the poverty of contestant Sawai Bhatt and later using renowned lyricist Santosh Anand's weakness. And now, yet another contestant has come under the radar of social media users, and that is none other than Mumbai's Sayli Kamble.

An old video of Sayli Kamble is going viral on social media, in which the singer can be seen singing a Marathi song 'Raja Lalkari' with legendary singer Suresh Wadkar at an event. After coming across the video, several netizens started bashing Sayli and Indian Idol 12 makers for promoting fake content. For the unversed, in the audition episode, Sayli Kamble revealed that her father is an ambulance driver and her mother is a housewife. Apart from that, in one of the episodes, the contestant also revealed that there is no television in her house.

In the latest episode, when Jackie Shroff came as a guest, Sayli Kamble said that she lives in a chawl just like the actor used to stay initially. Well, several times makers have shown Sayli as a contestant coming from a poor family. However, after seeing the latest video, many netizens slammed her and Indian Idol makers for fooling the audience by flooding the comment section. See comments:

Well, the makers have not yet reacted to netizens' claims, but it has surely become a hot topic of discussion on the internet. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section below!

Also Read : Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan Reacts To Rumours Of His Closeness With Arunita; Says This Is Only Friendship

Also Read : Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar Lends A Helping Hand To Legendary Lyricist Santosh Anand; Gives Him Rs 5 Lakh