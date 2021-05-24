Indian Idol 12: Netizens Want Shanmukhapriya Eliminated; Slam Aditya Narayan For Targeting Amit Kumar

Netizens Slam Contestants

Barry: #IndianIdol2020 #IndianIdol12 #IndianIdol Please stop that Sawai from singing, in todays program he has f**k*d up the song, have respect for the legendary singers and composers atleast... And that Mohammed Danish ask him to leave the show if he has some self respect and go.

Akash Pathak: #IndianIdol2021 #indianidol this is unfortunate that #shanmukhpriya and #Danish is still in the show and #sahilsolanki and #nachiketlele is out, this shows how much these judges know about the music.

Netizens Want Shanmukhapriya Eliminated

Abhishek Srivastava: I request @SonyTV to please eliminate #IdolShanmukhaPriya as she does not deserve this place. Her performance is not good or watchable at all. Her voice and yodelling are now very irritating #IndianIdol2021 #Indianidol2020 #ShanMukhPriya.

@Shiv_Heer: So many not happy with #ShanmukhaPriya 's performance.. 🤔😳😅 #IndianIdol12 #IndianIdol. #IndianIdol2020.

Wanderlust: I don't get the hype with #IdolShanmukhaPriya she lacks the versatility the other contestants have. The way the judges hype her you would think she's the next big thing. What's with the Senorita song? That was not sung by Kumar and Anuradha. #IndianIdol2020.

Bassu Gunte: #IndianIdol2021 #IndianIdol2020 @SonyTV @rockAditya_N @iAmNehaKakkar @VishalDadlani Remove Shanmukh Priya from the Show.. shouting is not singing 😡 kyunki tum judges ka ab jitna izzat bacha hai utna bhi chala jaayega.. 😁😁.

Audiences Slam Aditya Narayan

Audiences also slammed host Aditya Narayan for taking a dig at Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar, who had graced the show as a guest and had said in an interview that he didn't like the episode.

Also Read: Indian Idol 12: Amit Kumar On Kishore Da's Spl Episode: I Wanted To Stop The Episode; I Didn't Enjoy It At All

Also Read: Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan Takes Dig At Amit Kumar & Asks Kumar Sanu If His Praises Were From His Heart

Take a look at a few tweets!

Kaushik Ghosh: #IndianIdol2020 #IndianIdol2021 @SonyLIV @SonyTV Please Remove @rockAditya_N As This Show Host !! He has no right to Take A Dig At A Legend Like @GangulyAmitK.

Aditya Reacts To Criticism

Taniya Chakrabarti: Shame on #AdityaNarayan to ask Kumar Sanu ji such a question. And indirectly hitting it to Amit Kumar ji. #IndianIdol this season is disgusting. The singing quality is not there except for 2-3 contests.

The singer has now reacted to criticism. He told Spotboye, "To all those who are trolling and lashing out at me I say, Shashtaang Pranaam to all and God bless you. I feel like that cheetah who wouldn't move to prove he's the fastest in a dog race. Sometimes trying to prove your point is an insult to your own intelligence and experience .This is how I feel while defending arguably the best collection of contestants on a reality show. Indian Idol is the no.1 reality show for 26 weeks running. Do I need to defend it?"