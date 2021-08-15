Indian Idol 12’s Never-Ending 12-Hour Long Finale Episode: Netizens Ask ‘Ye Kaahe Khatam Nahi Hota’

Indian Idol 12's grand finale is happening today (August 15). The makers created history as the finale episode will be running for 12 hours straight (from 12 noon to 12 midnight). Apart from previous seasons' winners and ex-contestants, from Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to Anuu Kapoor, Mika Singh, Raghave Sachar, several celebrities from various backgrounds were invited, who are seen performing with the contestants.

Although netizens were happy to watch their favourite celebrities and finalists perform at the finale, 12 hours was a bit too much! While a few compared it with Saridon, some of them wanted the show end soon as it is going on like forever! Take a look at a few tweets!

Shant shared a picture and wrote, "It was 10 months telecasted.... Now 12 hours finale..... Le public ......#IndianIdol #IndianIdol12 #IndianIdolFinale. "Indian Idol 2020"." The picture had a caption that read as, "Ye Kaahe Khatam Nahi Hota Hai Be."

Tarun: In 12 hour Indian Idol show, Rona dhona drama will be there for 3.5 hours, add for 3.5 hrs, miscellaneous drama for 1.5 hrs and singing for 3.5 hours in total.

Amar Singh: I am waiting ki #IndianIdolFinale wale episode as 12 hours wala episode ki TRP kitni ayigi btw I will watch only last minute to see who win the show #IndianIdol12.

Chatur Ke Meme: When to take breaks while watching #IndianIdolFinale ? 1. When there's an advertisement break. 2. When Shanmukha Priya comes to perform.

A: Indian idol ka finale 12 ghante ka hai 🥲 Poore din wahi rahega TV pe. 3 din se maa bol rakhi hain, aaj ka din TV unka, I just didn't know ki when she said din, she meant 12 hours 🥲😭 #IndianIdol.

Sakshi: 12 hours 😵😵 Dude which finale goes for 12 hours telecast 😵 Insane 🚶♀️ 🚶♀️.

Sarcastic Guyz: #IndianIdol12 with Saridon. Best combo ever. For 12 hours you would need atleast 4 i guess.

Shubhrikha Bhalla: Seriously 12 he finale I m sick of it now please give panauti trophy to shamukhpriya bc whoever won the trophy since first season has no career left.

Boomerang: Please stop this show which is running from last 10 months and not able to eliminate singers and still have 6 finalists... #IndianIdol12 #bandkaro.

(Social media posts are not edited)