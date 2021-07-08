Indian Idol 12: Nihal Tauro On Love Angle Between Him & Sayali: She Considers Me As Her Younger Brother

Indian Idol 12 is inching towards finale. Recently, the top 7 contestants were sent to their hometowns to appeal for their votes. Nihal Tauro, who is one among top 7 contestants, too visited his hometown and was happy to meet his family. In an interview with ETimes TV, he spoke about the show and opened up about the much-talked-about bond with co-contestant Sayli Kamble on the show.

About getting a grand welcome at his hometown, Nihal said that he visited his hometown after a long gap, after 6-7 months and the experience was incredible. He added that he had never imagined that he would be loved by so many people and got a celebrity feeling after visiting his hometown as many people came to meet him and clicked pictures with him.

Regarding his Indian Idol 12 journey, he said, "I feel if you are excellent in just one genre, you cannot excel in this field. One of the main reasons to come in Indian Idol 12 was that I wanted to sing all types and genres of songs. Whether it was a fast number, romantic songs or falsetto range, I wanted to sing everything. We get to learn everything here on Indian Idol 12. We get to learn from each other because we are together on the show. If I want to sing in the falsetto range, I can learn it from Shanmukhpriya, if I have to sing from the I can take inspiration from Pawandeep, so we get to learn different factors from different contestants. This was the main reason for me to come here and I have been successful."

He said that his favourite and memorable moment on Indian Idol is bagging a song from Himesh Reshammiya and recording for it. Nihal also wished to do playback singing for Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan someday as he love them and it is his dream and goal is to sing for them. He added that he is huge fan of Arijit Singh.

Nihal also clarified that there is no love angle between him and Sayali. He concluded by saying, "We call Sayli Bhai and she considers me as her younger brother. We love each other a lot and she is not my sister but a big brother (laughs). There is no romantic angle between us and I know our bonding can give this impression that there's something going on but trust me there's no truth to this romantic angle story. Our bonding is great as we like spending time with each other by rehearsing or playing UNO. Sayli and I sing and rehearse a lot together. We even give inputs to each other and better each other."