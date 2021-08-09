Indian Idol 12: NO ELIMINATION! Pawandeep, Arunita & Shanmukhapriya Among 6 Contestants Who Make It To Finale!

Indian Idol 12's semi-finale happened today (August 8). The top 6 contestants of the show- Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Taura, Md Danish and Sayli Kamble gave fantastic performances. Karan Johar, who graced the show as special guest, was totally mesmerised with the contestants' talent and praised the contestants, as they performed to several evergreen chartbusters associated with KJo's movies. He also shared interesting incidents from his films and entertained everyone.

The much-awaited moment, elimination didn't happen and fans breathed a sigh of relief as no one got eliminated! So, we get top 6 finalists, who will be performing at the great grand finale that is happening on August 15 for 12 mega hours.

In the latest episode of the singing reality show, Pawandeep made everyone emotional as he sang 'Channa Mereya' song from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Nihal Tauro performed to 'Ladki Badi Anjani Hai' and 'Koi Mil Gaya' from his iconic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Arunita sang to 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', Md Danish sang to 'Sajda' from My Name Is Khan, Arunita sang to 'Kurbaan Hua' from Kurbaan. He even called her a 'Rock Girl' and Sayli performed to 'Bole Chudiya' and even danced with Karan.

Karan Johar also advised Shanmukhapriya to not take online trolling to heart and focus on the singing. He also welcomed Pawandeep and Arunita to Dharma family and handed over letters to them and offered them a chance to sing in his movies.

Are you excited to watch Top 6 contestants perform at the finale? Whom do you want to win the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.