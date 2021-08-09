Indian Idol 12: NO ELIMINATION! Pawandeep, Arunita & Shanmukhapriya Among 6 Contestants Who Make It To Finale!

Indian
Idol
12's
semi-finale
happened
today
(August
8).
The
top
6
contestants
of
the
show-
Pawandeep
Rajan,
Arunita
Kanjilal,
Shanmukhapriya,
Nihal
Taura,
Md
Danish
and
Sayli
Kamble
gave
fantastic
performances.
Karan
Johar,
who
graced
the
show
as
special
guest,
was
totally
mesmerised
with
the
contestants' talent
and
praised
the
contestants,
as
they
performed
to
several
evergreen
chartbusters
associated
with
KJo's
movies.
He
also
shared
interesting
incidents
from
his
films
and
entertained
everyone.
The
much-awaited
moment,
elimination
didn't
happen
and
fans
breathed
a
sigh
of
relief
as
no
one
got
eliminated!
So,
we
get
top
6
finalists,
who
will
be
performing
at
the
great
grand
finale
that
is
happening
on
August
15
for
12
mega
hours.
In
the
latest
episode
of
the
singing
reality
show,
Pawandeep
made
everyone
emotional
as
he
sang
'Channa
Mereya'
song
from
Ae
Dil
Hai
Mushkil.
Nihal
Tauro
performed
to
'Ladki
Badi
Anjani
Hai'
and
'Koi
Mil
Gaya'
from
his
iconic
film
Kuch
Kuch
Hota
Hai.
Arunita
sang
to
'Kabhi
Khushi
Kabhie
Gham',
Md
Danish
sang
to
'Sajda'
from
My
Name
Is
Khan,
Arunita
sang
to
'Kurbaan
Hua'
from
Kurbaan.
He
even
called
her
a
'Rock
Girl'
and
Sayli
performed
to
'Bole
Chudiya'
and
even
danced
with
Karan.
Karan
Johar
also
advised
Shanmukhapriya
to
not
take
online
trolling
to
heart
and
focus
on
the
singing.
He
also
welcomed
Pawandeep
and
Arunita
to
Dharma
family
and
handed
over
letters
to
them
and
offered
them
a
chance
to
sing
in
his
movies.