Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Meets Uttarakhand CM; Arunita Kanjila And Nihal Tauro Get Grand Welcome In Hometown

As the Indian Idol 12 grand finale nears, the contestants were sent to their hometowns. They were seen interacting with fans and appealing for votes, which will help them win the reality show. While Pawandeep Rajan is back in Champawat, Uttrakhand, where he also got the opportunity to meet the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Tirath Singh Rawat. Arunita Kanjilal and Nihal Tauro also received a grand welcome in their respective hometowns.

Pawandeep was bestowed with a shawl by the CM and the former took his blessings. On receiving the honour, the talented singer told The Times of India, "I am humbled to meet the CM of Uttarakhand. Indian Idol truly has given me more than I have ever imagined. It is one of the most prestigious platforms that allows the contestant to receive this much amount of fame and recognition. But at the same time, I am overwhelmed with the love, respect and acknowledgement that everyone has showcased towards me. This moment of meeting the honorable CM Tirath Singh Rawat is truly special and will be etched in my memory forever."

Arunita, too, reached West Bengal, where she got a warm welcome from everyone. There was a special aarti for her, as flower petals were showered on her and a dhol was played as the locals welcomed her.

About the same, Arunita told India Today, "I experienced a lot of emotions the moment I entered my hometown Bangaon, as it was for the first time that I'd stayed away for so long from my relatives, friends and neighbours. I was welcomed with music, dhol-tasha, and a lot of gifts and sweets from my near and dear ones. Everyone was so happy seeing me that I had tears of joy. I am really grateful to the platform of Indian Idol for providing me with such opportunities. I will continue making my city and my people proud."

Indian Idol 12 contestant Nihal Tauro was welcomed with garlands and bands playing in his hometown in Karnataka, and he shook a leg with the locals. A cake was also arranged for Nihal and he had an emotional reunion with his parents.