Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep On Becoming Overnight Sensation: It's A Miracle; My Life Has Taken A 360-Degree Turn

Pawandeep Rajan, who hails from a small town in Uttarakhand, became an overnight sensation after participating in Indian Idol 12. He is among the top 9 contestants and a strong competitor. Several celebrities like Karan Joha, Jubin Nautiyal, Shilpa Shetty and others praised the talented singer for his amazing performances on the show. However, Pawandeep is unfazed with these and wants to focus on his work.

While talking to News18, he said, "It's like a miracle. My life has taken a 360-degree turn. Sometimes it feels unreal but I don't want to get influenced by it and rather focus on my music. I'd definitely like to thank everyone for their constant support and love. Even though it's practically impossible to thank each and every person, I'm going to make a special video for them soon. But my topmost priority is music right now. I don't think about anything else. People are going to love you anyway if you do your job perfectly."

He added that he and his Ashish Kulkarni have been working on a couple of songs and he hopes that every film will have their music. He knows that for that he will have to work hard and he is ready to face any challenge or obstacle coming their way in future. He further added that he wants to remain a struggler and doesn't want to become a star.

Pawandeep also has plans to modernise 'Pahaadi' folk music so that it can be used in mainstream Bollywood films. He added that he wants to upgrade it a little like how it's being done with Bengali and Punjabi folk songs.

On him being on top 9 in Indian Idol 12, he said, "It's a huge thing to be in the top 9 of Indian Idol. I feel fortunate that I have been getting the support of the audience. I always try my level best to sing well. I never thought that I would come this far. It's like a dream come true for me. I'd watch this show on TV during my childhood and always dreamt of participating in it but it felt like a far-fetched dream at that time."

He said that earlier he used to do gigs as he had to do something in music, but coming to Indian Idol was his dream, which he always wanted to fulfil. Although the gigs were a medium to keep his passion alive, it is this show that has given him an opportunity to showcase his talent worldwide. He concluded by saying that he is grateful as today many people know him because of this platform.

