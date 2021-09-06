Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan & Arunita Trolled Over Their Dance Video; Netizens Ask Them To Stop The Drama

Indian Idol is one of the popular and most loved singing reality shows on television. The 12th season was the longest running one and fans loved the contestants and their talents. While Pawandeep Rajan bagged the winner trophy, Arunita Kanjilal was announced the first runner-up of Indian Idol 12. Pawandeep and Arunita were not just known for their talents, but fans loved their jodi. The alleged love angle of the duo managed to get good TRPs for the show as well.

The winners of the singing reality show are super busy and are seen performing at a few events. They have also been active on social media. Recently, Pawandeep shared a video in which he and Arunita were seen dancing to 'Gazab Ka Hain Din', which went viral on social media. The duo pulled off some romantic dance moves. While a few fans were happy seeing them together and called them wonderful pair, some of them called them fake and asked to stop the drama as Indian Idol is over.

Take a look at a few comments!

Ms.shubham: bhai sahi me fake lg rha hai 😂😂.

Kishchetry: Kuch ho na ho...log bol-bol .. feeling la he denge ... specially bhai tumpe 😄.

Isha.with.an.i: Are u guys really dating!!!???? Kitna fake lag rha hai😂.

Roh_itspatwal: Ye jabardasti banwai ja rhi hai video😂😂😂😂😂😂.

_el._.pistolero: Indian Idol khatam ho gaya drama band karo bey! 😂.

Pawandeep_lover: Never I have Expected Like This 😂. You are going too romantic pawanu 😊. But, Plz don't waste your on this .🙏 Plz only concentrate on your music.

Changamundaa: We all know it's all fake. Isse accha koi new song he compose karlete saath me. Talent hai, uska use karo. Nautanki rehne do yr😂.

Vishesh_budhiraja_:Khud kuch gaa kr sunao to jyada achha hai dono ke lie aur hmare lie bhi.

Ayesha._6263: Kya yr abhi bhi log trp pe liye kya kya krwa rhe hai pawan se 😂😬.

Meanwhile, Indian Idol 12 finalists Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya and Nihal Tauro got themselves clicked with Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 host Amitabh Bachchan.