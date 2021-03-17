Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan Reacts To Rumours Of His Closeness With Arunita; Says This Is Only Friendship

Although Indian Idol 12 has not garnered the required TRPs, the singing reality show has been in the news for one or the other reason. It has been in the news about the special guests. Recently, the show was in news for its new timings. And now, the contestants are hitting the headlines. The viewers love adorable chemistry of contestants- Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. The pahadi boy and Bengali girl have been receiving praises from audiences and judges.

When asked about his relationship with Arunita, which has been a talking point, Pawandeep told Bollywoodlife, "The relationship we both have is a very good friendship. This is only friendship, so don't make it like we are wandering."

Regarding claims of Arunita not being able to focus on her performance, he said, "If the performance is getting affected in any way, then it will be the lack of our songs. We are trying to bring better performance to the public. This cannot be the reason for the deviation. The reason for the disorientation is that we should do less 'riyaz'. It's not like that."

About his performance, he feels that he is doing good and added that if there is a shortcoming, he will do more good. He further added that in the following episodes, he will try to present more good songs for the public.

Indian Idol 12 will air at a new timing from March 27 on Sony TV. The show hosted by Aditya Narayan, is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani. Currently, 10 contestants are competing for the coveted trophy.

