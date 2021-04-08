Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan Tests COVID-19 Positive; Latest Promo Reveals The Contestant Is In Quarantine

Television shows got into trouble as several celebrities have tested positive for COVID-19. Reality shows are no exception. Recently, Dance Deewane 3's 18 crew members and producer Arvind Rao and judge Dharmesh Yelande tested positive for COVID-19. Also, Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan (and his actress-wife Shweta Agarwal) tested positive for the virus. As per Bollywoodlife report, one of the popular and top 9 contestants of the singing reality show- Pawandeep Rajan has tested positive for COVID-19.

As per the report, after Aditya Narayan tested positive, the makers of the singing reality show amped up testing of the crew and contestants on the sets and the test results of Pawandeep have come out to be positive. The contestant has been immediately quarantined.

The channel recently shared a promo, in which Rithvik Dhanjani, who had stepped into Aditya's shoes to host the show, was seen making an important announcement. Rithvik revealed that Pawandeep is in quarantine as a precautionary measure. This announcement surprises judge Neha Kakkar.

Good news for Pawandeep fans is that he will be present on the show through a video call. While Himesh Reshammiya asks him how he is, Neha tells him that they are missing him a lot. Pawandeep tells that he is fine and is also remembering everyone, but he is in a room.

Since it is Kalyanji-Anandji special and Pawandeep greets Anandji and requests the judges if he can perform through the video call. The judges happily agree for his request.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview to a portal, Pawandeep revealed how is it to be like a overnight sensation. He said that his life has taken a 360-degree turn.

