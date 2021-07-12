Indian Idol 12: Rahul Vaidya Reacts To Amit Kumar Row & Pawandeep-Arunita's Romantic Angle

Before Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Rahul Vaidya had participated in a singing reality show Indian Idol 1, which gave him recognition as a singer. Recently, Rahul shared his views on the recent controversies of the reality show.

It has to be recalled that Amit Kumar's statement and few romantic angles (especially of Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's) had grabbed headlines. When Rahul was asked about the same, he asked what the big deal in it is!

About Amit's statement, Rahul told ETimes TV, "I am not aware about what the controversies have been regarding Indian Idol 12. I really don't know what really happens now on the show. I had read somewhere that one of the guests had commented that he was asked to praise the contestants. I feel all the singers on the show are good singers. There's no denying their talent. Eventually, what happens at the end of the day the show is made from an entertainment point of view. The show is made to make people hear the singers but it also has an entertainment quotient attached to it. If any guest judge was asked to praise a contestant and not criticise what is the big deal in that. I don't know why people are making such a big fuss about it."

Indian Idol 12: Ashish Kulkarni Gets Eliminated; Angry Fans Say Shanmukhapriya Should Have Been Evicted

About the love angles, he said it is done just for entertainment, which everyone knows! Regarding the same, Rahul said, "I also heard there was some romantic angle going on in the show, it was done for fun. He was not told to marry the contestant at a gun point. Why such a big deal, the show has been running for the last 6-7 months, and this is done just for entertainment. The show will soon come to an end and the next season will begin and there will be new contestants and the story will move forward. I don't think it should be taken so seriously."

Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein Returns, Indian Idol 12 OUT Of BARC Chart

However, he said that during his season, the show was very pure and simple. Also, he added that Neha Kakkar, who is judge now, was a contestant on the second season, and she too would agree with him. But today, he states that the show is about packaging!

Rahul said that Indian Idol is very special for him as it gave him recognition in life as a singer, and the show will always remain special for him. He added that he did the show when he was 17-year-old and he would love to be a part of the show. Rahul concluded by saying, "In fact, I was recently asked by the media if I want to be a part of the show as a judge, I said why not? It would be a great journey from a contestant to be a judge on the show."