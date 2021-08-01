Indian Idol 12: Raj Surani Signs Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal And Shanmukha Priya For 20 Songs

Raj Surani, the creative producer and director of the music video Manzilon featuring the top six Indian Idol contestants has now signed three of them for 20 songs to be produced by his banner Octopus Entertainment.

The idea to sign these three versatile singers which are in agreement with Sony TV came to his mind during the making of the music video. Surani said, “I already have a concept for Pawandeep and Arunita and have begun working on the lyrics and music. We will soon be recording the songs which will be shot in Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh featuring both of them.”

Surani says, “Pawandeep's voice is pure and there is an inherent romantic in him that comes across through his singing. Arunita Kanjilal will soon be one of the most sought-after playback singers. Shankmukh Priya is a rockstar and a true performer. I have a very interesting idea for her as well.” Surani will produce and direct 20 soulful songs with these singers. He adds, I am not worried about who the winner is of Indian Idol I am going ahead with my music video soon after the season gets over.''

Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep, Arunita, Shamukhapriya & Other Top Contestants Talk About Friendship Day

Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein Retains 5th Place; Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Makes It To Top 10

Surani's music video is going viral on social media. The top Indian Idol singers seen performing and dancing in the video were trained by Surani and his team. He said, “All of them are great performers and all of them have a huge following even before they step into the world of music. I cannot resist but I truly feel that Pawandeep Rajan is the original Indian Rockstar of today.”