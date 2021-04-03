Indian Idol 12: Rekha Gifts Neha Kakkar A Beautiful Kanjeevaram Saree, Helps Her Drape It On Stage

The 12th season of Indian Idol has been enthralling the audiences with its fabulous contestants and the celebrity guests who grace the popular reality show. After Neetu Kapoor, this weekend actress Rekha would be gracing the stage of Indian Idol in an episode that is being dedicated to her. The Bollywood diva also brought a special gift for judge Neha Kakkar as she recently got married to singer Rohanpreet Singh.

Rekha mentioned how happy she was to hear about Neha’s wedding and gifted a beautiful Kanjivaram saree to her as shagun. The veteran actor also helped her drape the stunning pink saree and even put a veil over her head. The singer was left speechless with Rekha’s gesture and felt so thankful after receiving such a beautiful gift.

Neha opened up about the special gift with India Today and said, “This saree is a blessing which I have received from Rekha ma'am and this would always be very special to me. Everyone has been in awe of Rekha ma'am and I am one of them after meeting her. And receiving a gift from her is so special. I can’t describe in words how happy I am."

The veteran actor, on the other hand, mentioned that she wanted to bless Neha and saree was the most beautiful medium to do that. Rekha said, "It's always said whenever you meet someone newlywed you should pour them with your blessings. I believe saree is one of the most beautiful outfits someone can don. So, I decided to give Neha a saree only.”

The episode titled 'Mallika-e-Ishq Rekha’, will see Rekha gracing the show and blessing the contestants as they perform on her popular songs. The actress looked stunning as always whilst encouraging the contestants and even performing with them on the stage

