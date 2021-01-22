Indian Idol 12 Republic Day Spl: Contestants Sing Patriotic Songs; Nachiket's Performance Makes Neha Emotional

Nachiket’s Performance Makes Everyone Emotional

The team has already shot for the Republic Day special episode. Apparently, one of the contestants, Nachiket Lele, who will be seen in a Bhagat Singh get up, sings 'Mera Rang De Basanti' song. His performance takes each one back to the times of Bhagat Singh and makes everyone emotional, especially judge Neha Kakkar, who had tears rolling down her eyes.

Neha Gets Emotional

Neha said, "Each word of this song gives me goosebumps even when I think of it, and the way Nachiket sang today, I simply could not control my emotions. Truly, you are blessed with a gifted voice, keep it up!"

Nachiket Says…

Nachiket too bursts into tears and his mother comes on stage to console him. The contestant said, "I could completely relate to Bhagat Singh as when he was hanged, he was 23 and I too am 23 currently. Every line in this song is touching and I could not hold back anymore. This song and this episode will always remain close to my heart."

Vishal Dadlani Poses With The Heroes

Meanwhile, the other judge, Vishal Dadlani shared a picture snapped with heroes on his Instagram account and wrote, "These incredible Heroes from the CRPF (along with others from the Air Force and Indian Army too) paid us a visit at the #IndianIdol2021 set, for the #RepublicDay episode. As always, I feel grateful to be able to shake their hands and have the opportunity to thank them for their incredible, selfless service & sacrifices. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 As I said on the show (a line that will likely not be kept in edit), THE TRUEST EXPRESSION OF OUR LOVE FOR OUR SOLDIERS IS WHEN WE STRIVE FOR PEACE! Say it with all of us....JAI HIND!"