Indian Idol 12 Row: Manoj Muntashir Criticises Amit Kumar; Says ‘I Wouldn’t Have Done What Amit Kumar Did’

Indian Idol 12 is currently considered as one of the most controversial shows on Indian television. It has been infamous for allegedly portraying contestants' fake love angles, background stories and so on. A couple of weeks ago, late legendary singer Kishore Kumar's singer-son Amit Kumar had graced the show, for a tribute episode of his father. However, after the show ended, Amit Kumar lashed out at the makers and said that they asked him to praise the contestants irrespective of his views.

Well, his statement had become a major topic of discussion on social media. Amidst all, lyricist Manoj Muntashir who was seen judging Indian Idol 12, has criticized Amit Kumar's behaviour and slammed him. In an interaction with Times of India, Manoj said, "If Amit Kumar came out and lashed out at the show, he shouldn't have agreed to be a part of it in the first place. He took money for being a part of the show and then criticised it. I wouldn't have done what Amit Kumar did. If I was in his place and not comfortable with the proceedings, I would have told the makers that I don't want to be a part of the show."

For the unversed, Amit Kumar had also criticized Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar for singing Kishore Kumar's songs on the show. Interestingly, Manoj defended them too and said that nobody can sing like Kishore da, and Neha and Himesh sang just to celebrate his legacy. The 'Teri Mitti' song's lyricist further stated that Amit should have been taken it in the right spirit.

Well, looks like reality shows are having a tough time amid this pandemic. The constant controversies regarding Indian Idol 12 are affecting the show's goodwill and creating doubts in viewers' minds. Now, after Manoj Muntashir's statement, fans want to know how Amit Kumar would react to it.