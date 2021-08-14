Indian Idol 12’s Eliminated Contestants Wish ‘All The Best’ To Top 6 Finalists Ahead Of The Grand Finale

Indian Idol 12's grand finale will be telecast tomorrow at noon. For the first time in the history of Indian Idol, the makers decided to telecast a 12-hour long grand finale event on TV. Top 6 finalists of the show - Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, Mohd Danish and Shanmukhapriya are not leaving any stone unturned to bag the trophy of Indian Idol 12.

Well, the promos of the mega event are already going viral on social media and generating excitement amongst the fans for the same. Amidst all, the eliminated contestants of Indian Idol 12 recently wished 'All The Best' to the top 6 finalists on social media.

Anjali Gaikwad shared pictures and videos with three female finalists - Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and Shamukhapriya on her Instagram handle. She wished them all the best for the finale.

On the other hand, Nachiket Lele shared a series of pictures with finalists on his Instagram account. He captioned the post as, "A happy post to wish all the amazing top6 ! "ALL THE VERY BEST FOR THE FINALE" "MAY THE BEST ONE WIN"❤️ Love you a lot guys!❤️ Note - @saylikamble_music we dont have a single good picture together!! Time to get some pictures dont you think?."

Ashish Kulkarni shared a picture of himself from the sets of Indian Idol 12 grand finale and captioned the snap as, "Performing at the Grand finale one last time. Vote for the amazing top 6 everybody!."

Apart from them, many others wished the top 6 finalists for the finale. Talking about the mega event, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Javed Ali, Mika Singh, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and others will be gracing the Indian Idol 12 finale. Eliminated contestants will be giving solo performances at the finale. The makers have already shot major chunks of the show and the winner will be declared on August 15, 2021's night. Stay tuned for more updates!