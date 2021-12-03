Indian Idol 12 Contestant Sawai Bhatt Reels From Poverty While Pawandeep Rajan And Others Perform Overseas

The top singers from Indian Idol 12 such as Arunita Kanjilal, Danish Mohammad, Sayli Kamble and winner Pawandeep Rajan recently travelled overseas to perform in a number of major locations in the United Kingdom. The former contestants of the popular reality show have continued to stay in the limelight with their music videos and international singing tours.

Meanwhile, singer Sawai Bhatt, who also rose to fame from the same show does not have a steady source of income yet. He was praised for his traditional Rajasthani singing by the Indian Idol judges in the season that ended in August this year. Bhat, who was adored by the audience, was even given a couple of songs that did well on YouTube by composer Himesh Reshammiya. However, according to an Odisha TV report, Sawai continues to struggle with poverty as he does not own his own residence.

The report states that the singer also asked the Rajasthan government for financial assistance so that he could acquire a home. Sawai used to make a living by doing Kathputli shows and has been trying to get help from the concerned authorities to sponsor folk performances in his town. He wants everyone who is trying to make a living off such art forms to receive some much-needed help.

In an earlier interview published in a newspaper some time ago, Sawai had also stated that electricity came to his village after he became popular on Indian Idol 12. Bhatt had shared his desire to perform a song for Salman Khan’s next film in the interview.