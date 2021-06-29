Indian Idol 12's Sawai Bhatt Excited As Himesh Reshammiya Launches Him In New Album 'Himesh Ke Dil Se'

Indian Idol 12 has been hitting the headlines for one or the other reason. Recently, Sawai Bhatt was eliminated from the show and fans were disappointed with the same. However, there is good news for his fans as music composer and Indian Idol 12 judge Himesh Reshammiya is all set to launch Sawai in his new album 'Himesh Ke Dil Se'.

Himesh took to his Instagram account to announce the same. He also revealed that the song will be a romantic one and assured audiences that they will love the song and Sawai's voice.



Himesh wrote, "The first song of my new album as composer "Himesh Ke dil se" on my music label @himeshreshammiyamelodies will be sung by sawai bhatt @sawai.bhatt , he recorded recently for the song and I will be announcing the release date of the first song from this album soon , its a beautiful romantic melody and you all will love the song and Sawai s voice in the song , he has sung the melody meticulously even though it's his debut, give it all your love just the way you have given so much love to surroor 2021 title track and also tere Bagairr from the album moods with melodies , the blockbuster success of both albums assures me that melody is the priority for every music lover and the audience." (sic)

He further thanked fans for all their love to his song 'Tere Bagairr' sung by Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. He wrote, "Thanks for 55 million + views and 11 million + audio streams for the title track of surroor 2021 in very few days and also another bug hug to all of you for the success of tere Bagairr sung by pawandeep and arunita ,with 12 million + views and 1 million audio streams in very few days , pls give the same love to the first song of the album Himesh ke dil se sung by Sawai Bhatt , love you all ,❤️@himeshreshammiymelodies." (sic)

Indian Idol 12: From Judges' Dramatic Reactions To Pawandeep Getting Less Screen Time, Netizens Slam The Show

On the other hand, Sawai shared the news on his Instagram account and revealed that he is excited about the song. He also revealed that they will soon reveal the release date of the song.

Sonu Nigam Says Sob Stories On Reality Shows Are A 'Marketing Thing'; Says 'People Are Not Fools'

Sawai wrote, "Hello ji main aapka Sawai Bhat Aap sab ko namaskaar karta hoon, main bahut utsaahit hoon aur @realhimesh ke liye aabhaaree hoon ki mujhe himesh ji ke naye album Jiska naam hai "Himesh Ke Dil Se" Aur us album mein unki rachana ke liye gaane ka mauka diya, yah ek sundar geet hai aur aapke saath geet saajha karane ke liye intazaar nahin kar sakta, dekhte rahen , jald hee gaane kee release ki taareekh ki ghoshana karunga, bahut bahut dhanyavaad."

Are you excited about the song? Hit the comment box to share your views.