Indian Idol 12’s Sayli Kamble Gets Engaged To Beau Dhawal; Nachiket, Nihal & Others Attend; See Pics & Videos

Indian Idol 12's second runner-up and singer Sayli Kamble recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Dhawal at Club Emerald, Chembur, Mumbai. Sayli and Dhawal's engagement ceremony was attended by Indian Idol 12 contestants Nachiket Lele, Nihal Tauro, Anjali Gaikwad and many others. Sayli Kamble's fiancé Dhawal shared a picture from their engagement on Instagram.

Dhawal captioned the photo as, "I will forever be there to laugh with you, to lift you up when you are down, and to love you unconditionally through all of our adventures in life together. Will keep loving you till my last breath..!! @saylikamble_music #DHAniSA #hitchedforlife❤️🍾💍."

In the above picture, Sayli Kamble and Dhawal are looking amazing together. She is looking beautiful in a peach coloured lehenga while Dhawal looks dapper in a blue sherwani. Interestingly, Sayli Kamble's fan pages as well as friends have shared some more unseen pictures and videos from the engagement ceremony. In one of the pictures, Dhawal can be seen going down on his knee to make Sayli Kamble wear the ring.

Moreover, the couple also danced together. A few months ago, she had confessed her love for Dhawal by posting a romantic picture with him. Before the engagement, Dhawal had also shared a video of himself proposing to her for marriage. He had captioned the video as, "She Said Yes..!! I am truely blessed that i got a partner like you @saylikamble_music .. when i first saw your brown eyes i knew that this is something different..❤️❤️❤️ thanks for truly loving me the way you do..!! You are the best..!!❤️❤️❤️ I know that we gonna live a wonderfull life together..!! Love you to the moon and back..!!😘😍 Special thanks to all my friends who helped me to make this evening special..!!"

The wedding date is not yet out, and Sayli Kamble fans are very excited to know more about the same.