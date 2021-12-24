Indian Idol 12’s Sayli Kamble To Get Married To Fiance Dhawal In 2022
Recently,
Indian
Idol
12's
Sayli
Kamble
got
engaged
to
her
boyfriend
Dhawal.
The
talented
singer
revealed
that
the
engagement
was
held
in
Chembur,
the
locality
where
she
stays
in
Mumbai.
The
couple's
engagement
was
attended
by
her
close
friends
Nihal
Tauro
and
Anjali
Gaekwad.
Sayli said that all her Indian Idol friends were happy for her. Recently, she revealed about her wedding plans!
When
asked
about
her
wedding
plans,
she
told
TOI,
"We
still
haven't
decided
that
when
we
will
get
married," but
when
probed
if
it
will
be
in
first
half
of
2022,
she
said,
"Maybe
yes."
Sayli revealed that her fiance Dhawal works in LIC (Life Insurance Cooperation).
Meanwhile, the singer had shared a picture from her engagement ceremony and wrote, "Every time I think I know the reason why you're the one, you give me another reason to add to the list.. Love you ❤️ It's official now🙈." At her engagement Sayli looked stunning in a peach coloured lehenga while Dhawal wore a blue sherwaani.
She also shared a few pictures with her family and captioned them as, "7 souls one family ❤️."
Dhawal too shared a picture with Sayli from the engagement ceremony and captioned it as, "I will forever be there to laugh with you, to lift you up when you are down, and to love you unconditionally through all of our adventures in life together. Will keep loving you till my last breath..!!"
Sayli, who started as a regional singer, had a beautiful journey in Indian Idol 12. She was the second runner-up of the season. She had also performed along with her Indian Idol 12 friends- Pawandeep, Arunita and Mohd Danish at events and concert that was held in Canada. They had shared pictures from their trip on their Instagram accounts, which was a proof that they had a blast!