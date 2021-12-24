Indian Idol 12’s Sayli Kamble To Get Married To Fiance Dhawal In 2022

Recently, Indian Idol 12's Sayli Kamble got engaged to her boyfriend Dhawal. The talented singer revealed that the engagement was held in Chembur, the locality where she stays in Mumbai. The couple's engagement was attended by her close friends Nihal Tauro and Anjali Gaekwad.

Sayli said that all her Indian Idol friends were happy for her. Recently, she revealed about her wedding plans!

When asked about her wedding plans, she told TOI, "We still haven't decided that when we will get married," but when probed if it will be in first half of 2022, she said, "Maybe yes."



Sayli revealed that her fiance Dhawal works in LIC (Life Insurance Cooperation).

Meanwhile, the singer had shared a picture from her engagement ceremony and wrote, "Every time I think I know the reason why you're the one, you give me another reason to add to the list.. Love you ❤️ It's official now🙈." At her engagement Sayli looked stunning in a peach coloured lehenga while Dhawal wore a blue sherwaani.

She also shared a few pictures with her family and captioned them as, "7 souls one family ❤️."

Dhawal too shared a picture with Sayli from the engagement ceremony and captioned it as, "I will forever be there to laugh with you, to lift you up when you are down, and to love you unconditionally through all of our adventures in life together. Will keep loving you till my last breath..!!"

Sayli, who started as a regional singer, had a beautiful journey in Indian Idol 12. She was the second runner-up of the season. She had also performed along with her Indian Idol 12 friends- Pawandeep, Arunita and Mohd Danish at events and concert that was held in Canada. They had shared pictures from their trip on their Instagram accounts, which was a proof that they had a blast!