Indian Idol 12 Semi Finale: Sahadev Dirdo Recreates ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ Video With Finalists & Judges

Famous singing-reality show, Indian Idol 12 is inching closer to its finale, and fans can't keep calm to know the ultimate winner of the show. The top 6 finalists - Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, Mohd Danish and Shanmukhapriya are not leaving any stone unturned to with audiences' hearts.

Amidst all, the Indian Idol 12's semi finale will be held this weekend. And it will be graced by Karan Johar as a special guest. The promos of the show are going viral on social media. However, the star of the semi-finale is definitely going to be an overnight social media sensation and 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' fame Sahadev Dirdo. A boy from Chattisgarh will be gracing the semi-finale of Indian Idol 12 this weekend.

Indian Idol 12: Randhir Kapoor Gets Emotional On The Sets Of The Show While Remembering His Late Brothers

Interestingly, he has also recreated the 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' video with Indian Idol 12 finalists, judges Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and host Aditya Narayan. The 'Tattad Tattad' singer Aditya shared a video on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "#BachpanKaPyaar with the OG cutie Sahadev & #IndianIdol team Feat. @arunitakanjilal @mohd.danish.official @nihal_tauro_official @shanmukhapriya_1925 @saylikamble_music @sonukakkarofficial @anumalikmusic & @pawandeeprajan's hands."

{video1}

{video2}

Indian Idol 12: Taimur Sends Hand Made Greeting Card To Grandfather Randhir Kapoor

In this video, one can see Sahadev dancing with all the finalists and judges. The moment is quite hilarious and catching everyone's attention on the internet. Talking about the grand finale of Indian Idol 12, it will be held on August 15, 2021. Notably, the makers have decided to conduct a 12-hours long grand finale from noon till midnight. This is going to happen for the first time in the history of the show. If reports are to be believed, several famous singers like Sonu Nigam, Asha Bhosle, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Javed Ali, Mika Singh and others will be gracing the grand finale of the show. Apart from them, evicted contestants will be having special performances on the show. Stay tuned for more updates!