Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhapriya Is Overwhelmed As Javed Akhtar Praises Her Singing, Says ‘It Means World To Me'

In Saturday’s episode of Indian Idol 12, ace lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar appeared as the special guest on the singing reality show. The makers aired a special episode called 'Tribute to Javed Saab’ where the contestants were seen singing the songs written by him. The participants were very happy and excited as Akhtar was seen interacting with them and giving them guidance on their singing techniques. But, contestant Shanmukhapriya was left awestruck when he praised her singing skill.

The yodelling star, who has successfully built a fan base for herself with her unique skills, came to know that the lyricist has heard her yodelling and loves it. He was also seen motivating her to continue what she does and to always give in her best. Javed Akhtar said, “I have seen a lot of your songs on YouTube and today saw you perform live. Continue to work the way you are. You have a very bright future ahead of you.”

The budding singer has now opened up about the praise she received from the veteran writer. Shanmukhapriya said, “I was awestruck the moment I saw Javed Sir enter the sets. I am such a huge fan of his work. His writing is what makes the song a lot more melodious. Being on the same set as him is a big deal. I am so grateful to Indian Idol Season 12 for allowing me to perform in front of a legend like Javed Sir. I couldn’t stand the ground when he mentioned he’s heard my yodelling & seen my videos. Javed Sir is a legendary artist and to receive a compliment like this means the world to me.”

Meanwhile, a few netizens were irked with Shanmukhapriya and Danish's performances and were seen demanding makers to eliminate them on social media. Take a look!

Desperate attempt by #IndianIdol2021 #IndianIdol to rebuild image of #ShanmukhaPriya aka Song Killer they even used #JavedAkhtar for it. In the process they made it even more evident that the criticism she is facing is true. Atleast now throw her out or make her the winner. — Vidit Kishore Saxena (@Vidit02751600) June 26, 2021

#ShanmukhaPriya butchered another hit song 'ye mera dil', it was a disaster. The orchestra music was intentionally made loud so that her mistakes can be concealed.. #shame #IndianIdol2020 — Subhashis Chatterjee (@subha_iem) June 25, 2021