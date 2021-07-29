Indian Idol 12: Taimur Sends Hand Made Greeting Card To Grandfather Randhir Kapoor

Veteran Bollywood actor Randhir Kapoor recently graced the stage of Indian Idol 12 as a special guest. The promos of the actor from the upcoming episodes of the show are going viral on social media. In this special episode, contestants of Indian Idol 12 will be singing some memorable songs from the 70s and 80s to recreate nostalgic moments for Randhir.

Since the episode has already been shot, Randhir Kapoor received a special gift from his grandson Taimur Ali Khan. Tim Tim gave him a cute hand-made greeting card that read, "I love you, Nana. Take Care." After this cute gesture, Randhir got overwhelmed and emotional. He felt grateful and said that he will directly go and meet Taimur after the shoot.

In the episode, the actor said, "Thank you very much for sharing this with me, thank you very much. After the shoot, I will directly go and meet him. Just like how every grandparent loves their grandkids more (asal se zyada sood pasand hai), similarly, I love my grandchildren more than Karisma and Kareena. Because they are my grandkids." Randhir Kapoor got impressed with the top 6 contestants' performances and praised them a lot.

Indian Idol 12 Finale Update! Neha Kakkar To Miss Grand Finale Of The Show: Report

Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale Update: Asha Bhosle To Be Special Guest; Mika Singh, Shaan & Others To Perform?

For the unversed, Randhir Kapoor has gone through distressing times after losing two brothers - Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor in the last couple of years. Talking about his career, the actor has featured in popular films like Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Jeet, Jawani Diwani, Rickshawala, Haath Ki Safai, Kasme Vaade, Chor Ke Ghar Chor and so on. Coming back to Indian Idol 12, the show's finale will take place in the first half of August.