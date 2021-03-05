Indian Idol 12 To Go Off-Air By March End? THIS Show To Replace It?

Sony TV's popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12, which was premiered on November 28, 2020, have been keeping the audiences hooked to the TV screens. However, there are rumours that the show might go off-air by the end of March.

The show, which is judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya and hosted by Aditya Narayan, currently has 10 contestants. It is heading towards its culmination and it is being said that the makers might speed up the elimination process to pronounce the winner soon.

One of the reasons that the show is under the scanner is said to be the low ratings. Like previous seasons, this season has not managed to garner the required TRPs, which is the reason the makers are planning to bring down the show's curtains. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

On the other hand, the channel recently released the promo of dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4, that will premiere from March 27, 2021 and will air on weekends at 8 pm- the time-slot in which Indian Idol is currently being aired.

However, there are also reports that Indian Idol 12 might get a different time-slot. The singing reality show might be shifted from 8 pm to 9.30 pm and this might also affect the show's ratings.

For the uninitiated, Super Dancer Chapter 4 will be judged by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu, and hosted by Paritosh Tripathi and Rithvik Dhanjani.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the shows.

