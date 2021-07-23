Indian Idol 12 To Pearl V Puri Case, Controversies That Made Headlines In The First Half Of 2021

Indian Idol 12 Controversies

Sony TV's singing reality show, Indian Idol season 12 is infamous for its controversies that eventually surprised its fans/viewers. Legendary singer Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar was invited as a special guest for the Kishore Kumar special episode. After the show, the singer revealed that he was asked by the makers to praise the contestants irrespective of his views. His statement caught everyone's attention. Apart from that, the makers also created fake love angles between contestants like Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble-Nihal Tauro. Moreover, netizens also slammed the show's makers for eliminating talented contestants like Nachiket Lele, Anjali Gaikwad, Sawai Bhatt and Ashish Kulkarni. Eventually, Indian Idol 12 got TRPs for all the wrong reasons.

Karan Mehra And Nisha Rawal Domestic Violence Case

On May 31, 2021, TV actor Karan Mehra was arrested for allegedly hitting his wife Nisha Rawal at his residence in Mumbai. The actress got stitches on her head post the fight. After getting bail the next day, Karan refuted all her claims and revealed that she is suffering from bipolar disorder. The couple has been levelling serious allegations against each other. As per the latest development in the case, a TOI report states that a domestic violence case has been registered against Karan Mehra.

Pearl V Puri Case

On June 5, 2021, TV actor Pearl V Puri was arrested by Vasai Police for allegedly raping and molesting an actress' daughter on the sets of Bepanah Pyaarr. The actor was in police custody for almost 10 days and eventually got bail on June 15, 2021. Many TV celebs came in support of the actor on the internet. Notably, the victim's mother claimed that Pearl is innocent and her ex-husband is making such false claims just for her daughter's custody. The investigation is still going on.

Shweta Tiwari And Abhinav Kohli’s Ugly Fight

In May, actress Shweta Tiwari shared a video on Instagram in which she can be seen struggling with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli in an attempt to stop him from pulling their son, Reyansh from her arms. On the other hand, Abhinav accused the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress of lying and leaving his son alone in Mumbai and travelling to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. After that, Shweta also claimed that Abhinav hadn't financially contributed towards raising their son. But, Abhinav refuted those claims too and said that he has been transferring 40 per cent of his earnings into Shweta's bank account. Abhinav Kohli has filed a case against Shweta Tiwari for his son's custody. He even revealed that she has not yet replied to the court's notice and has even sought cancellation of her interim bail for the same.

Yuvika Chaudhary And Munmun Dutta’s Casteist Slur

Actresses Yuvika Chaudhary and Munmun Dutta had been trolled by netizens for using the word ‘Bhangi' (caste) in a derogatory manner. Munmun Dutta's unpleasant remark in a video hurt the sentiments of the Scheduled Caste community. Netizens even trended #ArrestMunmunDutta for the same. A couple of FIRs have been filed against the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in Haryana and Indore. Apart from her, Yuvika Chaudhary too used the same word in one of her vlogs on Instagram. The actress later apologized for the same and said that she didn't know the meaning of that word. However, netizens were miffed with her remark and demanded her arrest on social media.