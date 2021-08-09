Indian Idol 12’s TOP 6 FINALISTS Reveal Who’s All-Rounder, Mastikhor & One Thing That No One Knows About Them
Recently, Indian Idol 12's semi-finale was held, in which Karan Johar was a special guest. There was no elimination and the show got top 6 finalists- Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Shanmukhpriya, Nihal Tauro and Mohd Danish. All the six finalists have had a really long journey. During their journey, they met a lot of celebrities, many of whom were even their favourites; they got a chance to perform in front of them on their songs, and also won a lot of praises. Not just judges and guests' (celebrities) praises, they also impressed fans. All of them have a huge fan following, all thanks to the show and of course, their singing talent.
In a virtual press conference today, all the six contestants' came together and shared their experiences on the show.
Fun Game
It was quite emotional moment for each one of them. However, the host had a small fun game, which was really fun! During this fun game, the contestants, although had to say in a word, made a quite a few revelations, which even fans might not know. Take a look!
The Contestants Had To Point Out To Other Contestant And Say Which Contestant Describes These!
• All-Rounder: (Contestants pointed towards) Pawandeep• Judges' Pet: Danish• Stylish: Shanmukhapriya (SMP)• Who Gave Season's Best Performance: All (the six of them answered that each one of them gave their best)• Who Has Good Memory Power (Especially When It Comes To Learning New Songs): Danish and SMP• Mastikhor: Danish• Who Will Win Indian Idol?: Pawandeep says whoever wins, they will be happy and all are going to work together.
One Thing Which Nobody Knows About Them
•
Arunita
Says:
I
love
to
sleep
• Nihal Says: Nahane mein bahot alsi (lazy to take bath)
• Danish Says: I love to eat.
• Sayli Says: I love sweets
• SMP Says: I love gulab jamoon
What They Missed During their Journey?
• Danish Says: Family.• Sayli Says: Sweets (She jokes and says that she has even lost weight as she has reduced eating sweets.)• Arunita Says: Ghar ka khan (Home-made food)• Pawandeep Says: I miss mountains, where I used to prepare for songs and River, where I used to swim.• SMP Says: South-Indian khana (South-Indian food)- dosa, idli and vada.• Nihal Says: Studio and and my billi (cat).