Indian Idol 12’s TOP 6 FINALISTS Reveal Who’s All-Rounder, Mastikhor & One Thing That No One Knows About Them

Fun Game

It was quite emotional moment for each one of them. However, the host had a small fun game, which was really fun! During this fun game, the contestants, although had to say in a word, made a quite a few revelations, which even fans might not know. Take a look!

The Contestants Had To Point Out To Other Contestant And Say Which Contestant Describes These!

• All-Rounder: (Contestants pointed towards) Pawandeep

One Thing Which Nobody Knows About Them

• Judges' Pet: Danish• Stylish: Shanmukhapriya (SMP)• Who Gave Season's Best Performance: All (the six of them answered that each one of them gave their best)• Who Has Good Memory Power (Especially When It Comes To Learning New Songs): Danish and SMP• Mastikhor: Danish• Who Will Win Indian Idol?: Pawandeep says whoever wins, they will be happy and all are going to work together.

• Arunita Says: I love to sleep

• Nihal Says: Nahane mein bahot alsi (lazy to take bath)

• Danish Says: I love to eat.

• Sayli Says: I love sweets

• SMP Says: I love gulab jamoon

What They Missed During their Journey?

• Danish Says: Family.

• Sayli Says: Sweets (She jokes and says that she has even lost weight as she has reduced eating sweets.)• Arunita Says: Ghar ka khan (Home-made food)• Pawandeep Says: I miss mountains, where I used to prepare for songs and River, where I used to swim.• SMP Says: South-Indian khana (South-Indian food)- dosa, idli and vada.• Nihal Says: Studio and and my billi (cat).