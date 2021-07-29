Indian Idol 12: The Top Six Finalists Along With Host Aditya Narayan Join The 'Baspan Ka Pyaar' Trend; Watch!

Sony TV’s Indian Idol 12 is all set to culminate its journey in the first half of August this year. The super successful show’s grand finale episode will be aired for 12 hours and will be a mega-event attended by several big names from the music industry. The top 6 finalists of the show are - Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, Mohd. Danish and Shanmukhapriya.

As the top 6 contestants prep for the finale, they never fail to have some fun while they are on the sets. The participants are often joined by the host of the show, Aditya Narayan in the fun they have off-screen.

One such video of Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, Aditya Narayan, Shanmukhapriya and Mohd Danish has now gone viral on social media. In the clip, we get to see the Indian Idol gang join the 'Baspan Ka Pyaar' trend and it is too funny. Aditya Narayan and the contestants are hilarious in the video. Take a look!

Meanwhile, host Aditya has revealed in a recent interview that he has a surprise treat planned for Pawandeep Rajan and Ashish Kulkarni's fans. It must be noted that the latter’s eviction from the show was not well received by the viewers as they expected to see him in the top 3.

However, whilst speaking to Bollywood Life, Aditya informed that he has recorded a song titled 'Bawri Si’ composed by Ashish and Pawandeep together. He added that the number is ready for release and he might even perform the song on the grand finale of Indian Idol 12. Narayan also believes that the track will reach a wider set of audience through the show and wants it to be blessed by the A-listers of the music industry.

He said, "Pawandeep and Ashish both are amazing singers and composers as well and thankfully they loved my voice and offered me to do it. We have been thinking of launching and performing the song on the grand finale so that it could reach the maximum listeners and also receive the blessings from the A-listers of our music industry.”