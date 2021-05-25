Indian Idol 12: Udit Narayan Calls Aditya Narayan ‘Childish’; Says THIS About Amit Kumar’s Comment

Indian Idol 12 has become a hot topic of discussion on the internet. After Amit Kumar's criticism over the show's Kishore Kumar special episode, host Aditya Narayan took a dig at the veteran singer, and asked Kumar Sanu, Anuradha Paudwal and Roop Kumar Rathod, if they praised the contestants genuinely or not. For the unversed, Amit Kumar had said that he didn't like the tribute given to his late singer father and revealed that the makers asked him to praise contestants irrespective of his opinion.

After all the ruckus, singer and Aditya Narayan's father Udit Narayan finally commented on the Indian Idol 12 row. The singer said that Aditya is not fully mature and he is not at fault. In an interaction with Aaj Tak, Udit said, "I saw Amit's episode, I could see that he enjoyed it (the performances). When you agreed to be on the show, you should not have said such things after coming out. Now, I have said this and I will also be dragged into it like Aditya."

While talking about son Aditya Narayan, Udit further said, "Aditya is not mature yet. He is childish and emotional. He has been on the show (Indian Idol) for some time and has got attached to it. That is why he got too sensitive. If you see, no one from the platform spoke (about the controversy) and the entire burden came upon Aditya."

For the unversed, Udit Narayan shares a strong brotherly bond with Amit Kumar. He said that Amit should not have criticised the young talents as it is not always the right move. Now, after Udit's comment on the same, fans are eager to know Aditya and Amit's take on the same.