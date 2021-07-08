Indian Idol 12: Veteran Singer Asha Bhosle Appears As Special Guest On The Show, Praises Pawandeep Rajan

Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 12 has been making headlines every weekend. The current season of the popular singing reality show has been graced by several renowned artists and musicians of the film industry. In the latest episode of the show, veteran singer Asha Bhosale will make an appearance as a special guest.

The evergreen and veteran singer has not only sung for Hindi films but has also extensively contributed towards pop music, gazals, bhajans and even traditional music. The 'Suro Ke Sartaj' Asha Ji who is also an ardent viewer of Indian Idol Season 12 will be seen enjoying some power-packed performances put forth by the contestants.

Adding a dash of fun & entertainment, host Aditya Narayan will be seen sharing some greats stories of Asha Ji from her time in the industry. And while Asha Ji enjoys her time on the show, judges Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya will also talk about the singer’s greatness and enjoy the evening in her presence.

Indian Idol 12: Nihal Tauro On Love Angle Between Him & Sayali: She Considers Me As Her Younger Brother

In the latest promo of the upcoming episode, contestant Pawandeep Rajan is seen welcoming the legendary singer by crooning one of her evergreen songs. He is then seen performing a romantic dance with Asha Bhosle and goes down on his knees to offer her a rose. The veteran singer looks completely blown by Pawandeep's gesture and tells him, “Main aapke pyaar me pad gayi hoon (I have fallen in love with you).” She is also seen expressing her admiration for the young singer’s talent on stage.

Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan Reveals They Are Planning A Huge Finale; Here's When Grand Finale Might Happen

Meanwhile, Indian Idol 12 is quickly inching towards its finale. The series has found its top contestants who were recently sent to their hometowns by the makers to appeal for votes. Now, the showrunners will also be revealing the winner's trophy in the upcoming episode. Check out the promo below:

Stay tuned and keep watching Indian Idol Season 12 only on Sony Entertainment Television at 9.30 pm.