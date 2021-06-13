Indian Idol 12: Veteran Singer Shabbir Kumar Is All Praise For Danish Khan; Says 'I Am In Awe Of Your Talent’

Sony Entertainment Television’s popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12 has managed to entertain the viewers with its talented contestants and their performances. The current season of Idol has also stayed in the news as it has been graced by several veteran artists. In this weekend’s episode, playback singer Shabbir Kumar will be seen on the Indian Idol stage.

The talented contestants of the singing reality show will be singing songs requested by their fans in a special episode themed as 'India Ki Farmaish.’ They also welcome Shabbir and sang his popular songs as a tribute to him. At the request of ace playback singer, contestant Danish Khan croons 'Jab Hum Jawan Honge’ and’ Zindagi Har Kadam Ek Nai Jung Hai’ and his performance wins Shabbir’s heart.

Post his performance, the veteran singer praises Danish’s performance and says, “Both the songs are very close to my heart and you have sung them beautifully. I am in awe of your talent and I believe you are meant for bigger and greater things in life. I hope to see you prosper in your music career. My wishes are with you. God Bless.”

Followed by the judges’ comments, an elated Danish says, “I am over the moon! I was so nervous to perform these songs because they are such acclaimed evergreen songs. I hoped to do justice to it. Indian Idol has always challenged me and has made me the singer I am today. I am grateful to the judges and the audience for always showering me with love, kindness and support.”

Meanwhile, Danish also performs on Himesh Reshammiya’s hit songs 'Jhalak Dikhla Ja’, 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ and 'Teraa Surroor’ and received mighty praises from the judges. For the unversed, besides singing, Danish also enjoys impersonating personalities on the show. Hence, post his power-packed performance, he decides to surprise guest judge Himesh by dressing up as him and entering the stage.