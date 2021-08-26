Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Announced as Uttarakhand's Art, Tourism & Culture's Brand Ambassador

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan was on Wednesday made Uttarakhand's brand ambassador for art, tourism, and culture. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made the announcement after Pawandeep met him at his official residence.

"Despite his humble background, Pawandeep has made a mark in the world of music with his talent. He has made Uttarakhand famous across the country and abroad," Dhami said. Twenty-three-year-old Rajan, who won the 12th edition of the music reality show Indian Idol on August 15, is a resident of Champawat in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand.

Rajan was announced as the winner of the show following a 12-hour musical extravaganza billed as 'The Greatest Finale Ever' on Sony TV. The singer said winning the title of Indian Idol season 12-judged by Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya and Sonu Kakkar- was "unbelievable".

"I am overwhelmed and feel so fortunate. This is a responsibility and I will ensure to take the glory ahead. This has made me more confident to work. I was so nervous during the audition, I thought I would not even get selected. But the journey was nice. I learnt a lot from the judges, the team. Indian Idol acted as a bridge to my dreams. I hope the fans continue to shower me with love," Pawandeep said in a statement.

The singer was awarded a cheque of Rs 25 lakh from Sony Entertainment Television and a Maruti Suzuki Swift car. Finalists Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble were declared as the first and second runners-up respectively. They were awarded Rs 5 lakh each.

Latest TRP Ratings: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Retains 5th Place; Yeh Hai Chahatein Witnesses A Jump

Super Dancer 4 Amar Chitra Katha Spl: Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep, Arunita, Shanmukhapriya & Others To Perform

The third and the fourth runners-up, Mohd Danish and Nihal Tauro were awarded Rs 3 lakh each.

The Indian Idol season 12 was hosted by singer Aditya Narayan.