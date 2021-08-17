Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Has THIS To Say About His Strong Bond With Arunita Kanjilal

Pawandeep Rajan won the Indian Idol 12 trophy on Sunday night (August 15, 2021). On the other hand, Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble have been declared as the runners-up of the show. Talking about Pawandeep and Arunita's journey, the duo was linked by the show's makers for the sake of TRP. Many people thought that they are in a relationship, however, both the Indian Idol contestant refused the reports and said that they are just good friends.

After the Indian Idol 12's grand finale, winner Pawandeep Rajan recently opened up about his strong bond with Arunita Kanjilal. The Uttarakhand-based singer told Times of India, "We are great friends Arunita and I. We all top 6. We have become such good friends that we know what we want and who is missing whom. Just by eye contact, we get to know what the other one is feeling. Whenever any of us is performing we cheer each other and we all also make each other hear our performances. We have a musical relationship with each other. We like to jam together and talk about songs and music. I felt very lucky and proud that I have such talented singers as friends. We want to work together. I want to be friends with them till I grow old and then we discuss Indian Idol 12."

Pawandeep Rajan further stated that the link-up rumours didn't affect them so much as they never paid attention to it. Let us tell you, Pawandeep and Arunita have sung many duets on the stage of Indian Idol 12. The duo also received several singing offers from Bollywood's ace musicians. For the unversed, Pawandeep has already won The Voice India 2015. Along with the Indian Idol 12 trophy, the singer also received a stylish car and a cheque of Rs 25 lakh.

Coming back to the Indian Idol 12 grand finale, the mega-event was telecasted for 12-hours on the small screen. Several singers like Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Sukhwinder Singh, Sreerama Chandra and others graced the event. Apart from them, Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also attended the finale of the show.