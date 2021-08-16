Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Says 'I Still Feel Like I’m Dreaming'; Thanks Fans & Viewers Who Voted For Him

Pawandeep On Winning Indian Idol 12

On winning the show, Pawandeep said that it was a dream come true! He added that he is still feeling like he's dreaming and it's still sinking in! He also thanked his fans and the viewers who voted him.

Anu Malik On Pawandeep Winning Indian Idol 12 Trophy

Pawandeep said in a statement, "Being a part of Indian Idol Season 12 was a dream come true and then being a part of Top 6 was just wonderous. Winning the title of Indian Idol Season 12 is just unbelievable for me. I still feel like I'm dreaming and cannot come to terms with reality. It's still sinking in. This is such a big honor for me. I'd like to thank all my fans and the viewers who have voted for me and made me win this honorable title. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been a part of my journey on Indian Idol. From the makers to the musicians, our coaches and my fellow contestants, this trophy belongs to all of you. Thank you Indian Idol and the citizens of India. This feeling is the best and thank you so much."

On the other hand, Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya, who judged the show, felt all six finalists were good, and were happy that Pawandeep bagged the trophy. Anu Malik said that he is glad to be a part of the show. He added that everyone from the top 6 were highly deserved, and Pawandeep from day 1 has shown versatility and they have seen him grow. He further added that he personally cannot wait to see the success that will follow his way.

Sonu Kakkar On Pawandeep's Win

Sonu Kakkar said that although all the top 6 contestants have been great, she is extremely happy for Pawandeep as she feels that he is one of the most deserving contestants and his graph has been so good. She wished all the contestants a lot of success, love and happiness for their future endeavours.

Himesh Reshammiya Says...

Himesh Reshammiya said, "The pool of talent that Indian Idol has witnessed this season is mind-blowing. From the start of this season, the show has been setting records. All the contestants were gems in their own way. The race for the Top 6 has been a glorious journey to witness. I'd like to congratulate Pawandeep who's been awarded this title of the winner of Indian Idol 12. He has shown diversity in his singing and it's been amazing to watch his performances live. I wish him all the best for the future and hope to collaborate soon."