Indian Idol's Himesh Reshammiya And Vishal Dadlani To Judge Sa Re Ga Ma Pa; Duo Shoot For A Promo

Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani will be seen judging yet another music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa after Indian Idol 12. As per TOI report, both then music composers have shot for the promo recently which will be aired on television later this year.

Regarding his association with the music reality show, Himesh was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I have been a part of various seasons of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and it has always been a great experience. This time around, I am looking forward to meeting some young talent to launch them."

Himesh feels that the biggest attraction of judging a reality show is getting to hear a fresh pool of raw talent and it gives him a chance to reinvent each time keeping their point of view in mind, which also connects with music lovers across the globe. The music composer further said that he is looking forward to witnessing and launching new talent with this platform.

On the other hand, Vishal said that the show holds a special place, and said, "I started my tryst with reality TV with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. So, it always feels like I am coming back home. This show has a long history of turning amateur musicians into popular and successful professionals, and I think that's the legacy everyone wants to be part of."

On why he took up the show, he said that he has been a part of this show because of the opportunity to hear new voices and mould new singers into capable and confident young ambassadors of music. The music composer feels that the greatest duty of any musician is to help other musicians grow and he said that he does all that anyway, however, on TV, there are cameras, and he get paid to do what he loves.