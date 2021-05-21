Indian Idol Winner Abhijeet Sawant Slams The Singing Reality Show For Focusing On Poverty & Fake Love Stories

Of late, popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12 has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The show has been hitting the headlines for showing contestants' traumatic and fake love stories. Recently, judges Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya were criticised by netizens as they felt they were ruining Kishore Kumar songs. Amit Kumar, who had graced Kishore Da's special episode, had also slammed the show for the same. Now, Indian Idol season 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant has slammed the singing reality show.

Comparing it to the regional reality shows, the singer told Aaj Tak, "These days, the makers are more interested in whether the participant can polish shoes or how poor he is, rather than his talent. You should watch regional reality shows where viewers may not know anything about the background of their favourite contestants. Their focus is only on singing, but in Hindi reality shows, the tragic and sad stories of contestants are shown. The focus is only on that."

He gave his own example and revealed that there was a time when he forgot the lyrics of the song while performing for Indian Idol and gave up midway. He added, "The judges decided among themselves that I should be given another chance. But I can tell you with confidence that had if it happened today, it would have been served to the audience with full dramatic effects of thunder and shock. But the viewers are also responsible. Hindi language public is always hunting for more spice."

However, he was more generous when it came to the Kishore Kumar special episode of Indian Idol 12 wherein judges Neha and Himesh were trolled. Abhijeet said that it is unfair to compare any singer with the legendary singer, and all singers have their own style and are free to pay a tribute in their own unique way.