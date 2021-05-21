Indian Pro Music League Cut Short By One Inning; Finale To Be Held After Shoot Restrictions Are Lifted

Zee TV’s Indian Pro Music League was launched with much fanfare in the month of February this year. The music reality show, in which six musical teams compete against each other in a championship league format, had Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as the brand ambassador. The actor had even appeared in its premiere episode and had shared a star-studded selfie from the event on his social media.

Now, according to a Pinkvilla report, the makers of the show have decided to quickly move towards its finale. It must be noted that the show was initially planned to have five innings of league matches. However, they plan on ending after the fourth inning due to the COVID-19.

A source close to the development revealed, “The initial plan was to shoot the finale after completing five innings, however they are yet to shoot the fifth inning. And keeping the current Covid situation in mind that looks a bit difficult, so the makers have now decided to conclude the show after four innings. They will film the finale episode as soon as they get the permissions to resume shooting.”

ALSO READ: Indian Pro Music League: Salman Khan Poses With Govinda, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar & Others For Grand Selfie

Indian Pro Music League features six teams headed by renowned singers and composers such as Mika Singh, Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Javed Ali, Neha Bhasin and Shilpa Rao as their captains. The teams are named Mumbai Warriors, Punjab Lions, Bengal Tigers, Gujarat Rockers, UP Dabbangs, and Delhi Dhurrandhars.

ALSO READ: Indian Pro Music League Grand Premiere: Salman Khan & Govinda Reunite; Sajid Remembers His Late Brother Wajid

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that Zee TV is gearing up for another reality show named The Comedy Factory. This show too is said to have two teams that will compete against each other but in a friendly manner.