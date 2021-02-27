Indian Pro Music League Grand Premiere: Salman Khan & Govinda Reunite; Sajid Remembers His Late Brother Wajid

The Indian Pro Music League commenced its grand journey on our screens yesterday (February 26). The music reality show has six teams pitted against each other. The show commenced with a 'damakedaar' entry of league ambassador, Salman Khan. The team ambassadors join him on stage. Salman gets excited on seeing Govinda; they recreate the signature hook step of their popular song 'Do you want a partner' and even recite popular dialogues like 'Itni Khushi' from their hit movie Partner.

Hosts Karan Wahi and W welcome Punjab Lions as the first team which is led by Mika Singh. Team ambassador Bobby Deol gives a stunning performance on Race 3 songs. Mika also performs his hit songs whilst Salman joins him on stage and they sing 'Jumme ki Raat’ song.

The next team is Shilpa Rao and Kailash Kher led Mumbai Warriors. The team captains are joined by ambassadors Genelia D’souza and Ritesh Deshmukh on stage after their performance. The next team, Gujarat rockers is introduced by Rajkumar Rao. Sajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid and Neha Bhasin bring out their team Delhi Jammers. Shraddha and Siddhart Kapoor cheer for the Delhi team.

And then, we are introduced to the UP Dabangg team. Singer Salman Ali comes on stage and sings Aawara song from Dabangg 3. He narrates the story of how he got the song to Salman Khan. Ali’s performance makes Sajid emotional as he remembers Wajid. Salman comes on stage and consoles Sajid. Salman tells him that Wajid and his music are immortal. Sajid breaks down and hugs Salman. He reveals that Wajid was very involved in IPML and wanted it to be the biggest show in the world.

This is followed by UP Dabangg’s ambassador Suresh Raina coming on stage with captain Ankit Tiwari. We then witness another stunning performance by Bengal Tigers owner, Ananya Birla. This is followed by team captains, Shaan and Akriti Kakkar bowling us over with their vocals. And finally, team ambassador Govinda takes things to the next level with his smashing performance.

