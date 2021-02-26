Indian Pro Music League: Salman Khan Poses With Govinda, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar & Others For Grand Selfie

Salman Khan has shared a star-studded selfie posed for a selfie with several celebrities including Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Govinda, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Bobby Deol, Javed Ali, Karan Wahi, cricketer Suresh Raina and several others. The frame featured everyone huddled together to fit into the frame on the stage of Zee TV's Indian Pro Music League.

Salman Khan shared the grand selfie on his Instagram today and wrote, "Yahan toh ek selfie banti hai. The world's biggest music league is here! Chal MEGA SELFIE lele re." For the unversed, Salman is the show's brand ambassador of the music reality show.

Indian Pro Music League features six teams - Mumbai Warriors, Punjab Lions, Bengal Tigers, Gujarat Rockers, UP Dabbangs, and Delhi Dhurrandhars, that will compete against each other. Each team features renowned playback singers as their captains while Karan Wahi and Waluscha D'Souza take on the hosting duties. Take a look!

The teams are also being supported by Bollywood and sports celebrities. The six zonal teams have Mika Singh, Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Akriti Kakar, Payal Dev, Neha Bhasin, Shilpa Rao as their captains.

The grand premiere of Indian Pro Music League is scheduled to air tonight (February 26, 2021) on Zee TV at 8 pm.

