Indian Television Academy Awards 2021: Surbhi Chandna, Shivangi-Mohsin & Others Walk Red Carpet In Style
The 20th Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards is being held today (February 14, 2021). At the awards ceremony, artists of various TV shows of different channels or web series of different OTT platforms will be awarded for the contribution/performances. Apparently, Maniesh Paul is hosting the awards ceremony for the fifth time. The who's who from the television industry walked the red carpet in style. Take a look at a few pictures from the awards ceremony.
Shivangi Joshi & Mohsin Khan
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, who play the role of Naira/Sirat and Kartik in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, looked adorable together. While Shivangi looked stunning in a mauve-coloured pretty short dress, Mohsin looked dapper in grey-black suit.
Surbhi Chandna
Surbhi Chandna, who played the role of Bani in Naagin 5, looked gorgeous in a black and pink fish cut gown.
Dheeraj Dhoopar
Kundali Bhagya's Karan Luthra aka Dheeraj Dhoopar looked dapper in a black tuxedo.
Ashi Singh
Ashi Singh, who played the role of Jasmin in Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga, looked stunning in a blue sequined dress.
Celebs Walk Red Carpet In Style
Donal Bisht, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, Mallika Singh, Aalisha Panwar, Paridhi Sharma and other actors too walked the 20th edition of ITA awards.
