Indian Television Academy Awards 2021: Surbhi Chandna, Shivangi-Mohsin & Others Walk Red Carpet In Style

Shivangi Joshi & Mohsin Khan

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, who play the role of Naira/Sirat and Kartik in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, looked adorable together. While Shivangi looked stunning in a mauve-coloured pretty short dress, Mohsin looked dapper in grey-black suit.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna, who played the role of Bani in Naagin 5, looked gorgeous in a black and pink fish cut gown.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Kundali Bhagya's Karan Luthra aka Dheeraj Dhoopar looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

Ashi Singh

Ashi Singh, who played the role of Jasmin in Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga, looked stunning in a blue sequined dress.

Celebs Walk Red Carpet In Style

Donal Bisht, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, Mallika Singh, Aalisha Panwar, Paridhi Sharma and other actors too walked the 20th edition of ITA awards.