Indian Television Academy Awards: Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Adaa Khan & Others Win Big

Surbhi Chandna & Dheeraj Dhoopar

Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar won Best Actress and Best Actress Popular awards for their shows Naagin 5 and Kundali Bhagya, respectively. The actress shared an adorable picture on her Instagram story. Apparently, Surbhi won two awards.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj, who bagged three awards, shared a picture and captioned it as, "Don't even know where to begin.. thank you so much @theitaofficial for honouring me with the Best Actor Award tonight🥰♥️ thank you everyone for showering so much love upon #TheKaranLuthra & myself. It has truly been a blessing to be a part of such landmark shows as #Kundalibhagya & #Naagin5 . Thank you EK @ektarkapoor for being my angel ♥️ A big thanks to all the #dhoopians for constantly being my pillar of support!!! It was a Happy Valentines indeed😍🥰."

Best Landmark Show(s)

Apparently, Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Bharat's RadhaKrishn and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain bagged Best Landmark Show(s) Awards. YRKKH's producer Rajan Shahi and BGPH actress Shubhangi Atre shared pictures on their Instagram accounts.

Best Series Award

Colors TV's Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 that stars Helly Shah, Rrahul Sudhir and Vishal Vashishtha in the lead roles, bagged Best Serial Award. Producer Mamta Patnaik shared a picture and wrote, "Thank you ITA for the BEST SERIES AWARD Congratulations to the wonderful cast and crew of #ishqmeinmarjawan Thanks @colorstv."

Madirakshi

Madirakshi shared a few pictures from the award ceremony and wrote, "Proud & very glad to be a part of this wonderful journey with Vighnaharta Ganesh @contiloepictures @sonytvofficial @ita_awards a genuinely bestshow❤ Congratulations to Sony Entertainment Television and Team Contiloe, Abhimanyu Sir and Rupali ji! For Vighnaharta Ganesh # ITA20."

Other Actors Who Bagged Awards

Adaa Khan, Mona Singh, Gaurav Gera, Diya Aur Baati Hum's Kanika Maheshwari, Neelu Vaghela and Ashok Lokhande are other actors who bagged awards.