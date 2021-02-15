Indian Television Academy Awards: Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Adaa Khan & Others Win Big
The 20th edition of The Indian Television Academy Awards was held yesterday (February 14, 2021). The awards ceremony, which was hosted by Maniesh Paul, was graced by who's who of the television industry. From Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan to Ishq Mein Marjawan 2's Helly Shah and Kasuatii Zindagii Kay's Shweta Tiwari and Urvashi Dholakia walked the red carpet in style. At the event, artists of various TV shows of different channels or web series of different OTT platforms will be awarded for the contribution/performance. Take a look at a few actors who bagged the awards.
Surbhi Chandna & Dheeraj Dhoopar
Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar won Best Actress and Best Actress Popular awards for their shows Naagin 5 and Kundali Bhagya, respectively. The actress shared an adorable picture on her Instagram story. Apparently, Surbhi won two awards.
Dheeraj Dhoopar
Dheeraj, who bagged three awards, shared a picture and captioned it as, "Don't even know where to begin.. thank you so much @theitaofficial for honouring me with the Best Actor Award tonight🥰♥️ thank you everyone for showering so much love upon #TheKaranLuthra & myself. It has truly been a blessing to be a part of such landmark shows as #Kundalibhagya & #Naagin5 . Thank you EK @ektarkapoor for being my angel ♥️ A big thanks to all the #dhoopians for constantly being my pillar of support!!! It was a Happy Valentines indeed😍🥰."
Best Landmark Show(s)
Apparently, Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Bharat's RadhaKrishn and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain bagged Best Landmark Show(s) Awards. YRKKH's producer Rajan Shahi and BGPH actress Shubhangi Atre shared pictures on their Instagram accounts.
Best Series Award
Colors TV's Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 that stars Helly Shah, Rrahul Sudhir and Vishal Vashishtha in the lead roles, bagged Best Serial Award. Producer Mamta Patnaik shared a picture and wrote, "Thank you ITA for the BEST SERIES AWARD Congratulations to the wonderful cast and crew of #ishqmeinmarjawan Thanks @colorstv."
Madirakshi
Madirakshi shared a few pictures from the award ceremony and wrote, "Proud & very glad to be a part of this wonderful journey with Vighnaharta Ganesh @contiloepictures @sonytvofficial @ita_awards a genuinely bestshow❤ Congratulations to Sony Entertainment Television and Team Contiloe, Abhimanyu Sir and Rupali ji! For Vighnaharta Ganesh # ITA20."
Other Actors Who Bagged Awards
Adaa Khan, Mona Singh, Gaurav Gera, Diya Aur Baati Hum's Kanika Maheshwari, Neelu Vaghela and Ashok Lokhande are other actors who bagged awards.
